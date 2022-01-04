World’s richest man gets $32 BILLION richer Elon Musk’s worth climbs to $304 billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world’s richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion, Your Content has learned.

Musk again took his worth over the £300b mark after first doing so in November.

- Advertisement -

In doing so, he remained securely at the top of the Forbes world rich list.

Tesla’s soaring stock price is behind the South African’s ever growing wealth.

On Sunday, the electric car producer announced it had delivered more than 936,000 cars in 2021, surpassing projections by analysts,’according to Clarion News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]