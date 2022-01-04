Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    ‘You don’t deserve this’: Love rat Tristan Thompson publicly apologizes to girlfriend Khloe Kardashian after paternity test proves he IS the father of Maralee Nichols’ child
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Tristan Thompson has admitted that he fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian after undergoing a paternity test, Your Content has learned.

    Last month DailyMail.com exclusively obtained court documents claiming Thompson and Nichols were having a child together.

    The NBA player, 30, was pictured leaving dance class of three year old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, in LA Monday.

    Hours later he took to Instagram to confirmed he fathered a Nichols’ child – a son born on December 1.

    Before the revelations, Tristan had demanded a paternity test numerous times to prove the legitimacy of Maralee’s claims.

    The child was said to have been conceived back in March 2021 when Tristan and Khloe were still together.

    Attorneys for Nichols claim Thompson wanted her to ‘get an abortion’ and offered her $75,000 lump sum to drop her paternity claim,’according to The Insider.

    according to The Insider.

