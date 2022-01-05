Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    Alaska senior, 65, who sent 17 voicemails threatening to murder state senators with .50 caliber gun pleads guilty and begs for mercy because he’s disabled
    A rural Alaska man who threatened to kill the state’s two US senators in a series of violent, profanity laced voicemail messages has pleaded guilty, Your Content has learned.

    Jay Allen Johnson, 65, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of threatening to kill a US official, Senators Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

    ‘(I’ll take my) .50 caliber out. I will be having a GoFundMe page for f***ing shells. And I’m coming with a vengeance’

    ‘I will find out all your properties, and I will burn everything you hope to have, and I will burn everything you hope to own,’ one message said. ‘Just like .. Antifa’

    He faces up 10 years in jail on each charge and will be under a protective order for three years not to contact either senators, any of their family or staff.

    Johnson’s wife, Catherine Pousson Johnson, testified during her husband’s detention hearing in October that he was recovering from recent surgeries.

    ‘He’s in pain right now. My husband is an old man, and he gets very angry listening to politics on the news,’according to NBC News.

