At least 13 dead including SEVEN children in fire at Philadelphia housing authority building Two critically injured in ‘one of the worst blazes in city’s history’ as fire chiefs reveal smoke detectors failed

Thirteen people are dead including seven children after a fire tore through a duplex apartment inside a Philadelphia Housing Authority building where 18 people were living on Wednesday morning, Your Content has learned.

The fire tore through a duplex apartment at 860 North 23rd Street in Fairmount, Philadelphia, at 6.38am.

There were 18 people living across the two floor apartment that is owned and maintained by the city.

By the time firefighters were able to get inside, thirteen people including seven children had died in the flames.

Eight people were able to escape from the ground floor apartment; firefighters rescued two survivors, one of whom is a child.

The cause of the fire remains unknown; four smoke detectors were inside but did not sound the alarm.

Mayor Jim Kenney said it was ‘without a doubt one of the most tragic days in the city’s history,’according to NBC10.

