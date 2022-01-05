Billionaire Dole Food heir and notorious playboy Justin Murdock was arrested for ‘punching his model girlfriend in the face’ after a Los Angeles Halloween party, leaving her with a nasty black eye

Billionaire Dole Food heir Justin Murdock was arrested for allegedly slugging his model girlfriend in the face, leaving her with a nasty black eye at his mansion following a Halloween party they attended at the Scarface mansion in Beverly Hills, Your Content has learned.

Billionaire Dole Food heir Justin Murdock, 49, was arrested for allegedly punching his model girlfriend Talia Skye, 24, in the face.

A horrific photo of Skye’s battered and bruised face

The incident took place October 29, 2021, at his LA mansion after they left a Halloween party.

Skye reported the alleged assault and he was arrested later that morning. Murdock posted $50,000 bail and is due back in court March 2.

Skye declined to comment, fearing Murdock might follow through on a threat to sue her for defamation if she spoke out.

Murdock is the sole surviving heir of David Murdock, his 98 year old father who is former chairman of Dole Food Products.

The uber wealthy playboy has reportedly dated Avril Lavigne and Lana Del Ray,’according to Nation.IK.

