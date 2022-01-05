Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    Canadian government launches probe into wild party on flight from Montreal to Cancun where maskless influencers drank alcohol and vaped Revelers face fines for flouting aviation and Covid rules and have their return trip canceled
    Canada’s transportation minister is investigating after a chartered Sunwing plane filled with maskless passengers became the scene of a booze filled party, Your Content has learned.

    Video footage shows a plane filled with social media influencers vaping, pounding back booze, and dancing during a flight from Montreal to Cancun.

    The unruly passengers broke numerous aviation rules during their getaway, and now face fines and bans from air carriers.

    Canada’s transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter he had asked regulator Transport Canada to investigate the wild December 30 scene.

    Sunwing said it has canceled the group’s return flight to Montreal scheduled for January 5 as a result of the carrier’s investigation,’according to The Independent.

