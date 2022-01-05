Capitol Police chief tells Senators he needs a new agency to investigate threats and insists improvements have been made in the year since January 6

Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger told senators Wednesday his force should institute a new intelligence bureau to focus on focus on threats, as he acknowledged a need to restore ‘confidence’ and spoke to the growing threats against individual lawmakers, Your Content has learned.

Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger wants a new bureau for intelligence functions.

- Advertisement -

He said Jan. 6 exposed ‘critical deficiencies with operational planning, intelligence, staffing, and equipment’

He testified before the Senate Rules Committee the day before the anniversary of the attack,’according to News Chant.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]