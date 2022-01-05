Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    CDC doubles down on halving COVID isolation from ten to five days but will not force Americans to first test negative
    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday backed its week-old guidance halving COVID-19 isolation for people who test positive to five days and refused to add a testing mandate, Your Content has learned.

    The CDC is backing its one-week old guidance for people to isolate from ten days to five if they recently tested positive for COVID.

    The Department of Health added that those who test positive could take a rapid antigen test if they want to and can access one, but is not requiring that.

    It said the average period of infectiousness and risk of transmission was ‘between 2-3 days before and 8 days after symptom onset’

    The U.S. reported nearly one million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world.

    That’s nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing,’according to Yahoo News.

