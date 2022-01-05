Chicago teachers cause chaos for 350,000 children by switching to remote learning today over COVID fears with announcement at 11pm LAST NIGHT despite just 400 kids testing positive Parents slam union for shutting down schools ‘over a cold’

Teachers in Chicago voted to start remote learning on Wednesday over COVID fears and only announced the move at 11pm on Tuesday, causing utter chaos for parents, Your Content has learned.

The Chicago Teachers Union voted to switch to remote learning on Wednesday.

The decision was announced at 11 pm on Tuesday leaving parents scrambling.

Fewer than 1,000 kids were infected as students returned on Monday.

Staff and students were required to provide a negative test before returning.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had slammed the decision and threatened that teachers who do not appear in person will be placed on leave without pay

