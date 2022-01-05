Cocaine addict Nevada psychologist, 59, is jailed for just 10 years for killing his attorney wife with ANTIFREEZE and making her death look like suicide to obtain $1m life insurance to pay his drug debts

A cocaine addicted Nevada psychologist was imprisoned for 10 years for killing his wife with antifreeze and making it look like a suicide in order to obtain a $1 million life insurance policy to pay off his drug debts, Your Content has learned.

On Tuesday Gregory ‘Brent’ Dennis Henderson, 59, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 killing of his 48 year old attorney wife Susan Winters.

Winters was found dead with a deadly amount of oxycodone and antifreeze in her system.

Dennis told police that he believed Susan ingested antifreeze because of her supposed internet search history seeking information on antifreeze poisoning.

Police initially ruled her death a suicide until local news began reporting on her death and her family hired private investigators.

Investigators discovered that the pair were on the verge of separation and Dennis was also in the midst of a cocaine addiction and he was in debt.

Dennis was poised to gain $1 million in life insurance money if Winters died.

On Tuesday Dennis entered an Alford plea in which he does not admit guilt but concedes that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to prove his guilt,’according to The Daily Advent.

