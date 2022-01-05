Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    Disney+ Snowdrop actress Kim Mi-soo dies suddenly aged 29, leaving her family in ‘shock and grief stricken’
    Actress Kim Mi soo has died suddenly aged 29, her agent has revealed, Your Content has learned.

    The South Korean star died on Wednesday, her agency revealed.

    Kim recently gained attention for her portrayal of student activist in Snowdrop.

    The actress was also known for her work in Lipstick Revolution and Kyungmi’s World.

    Her cause of death has not yet been reported. Kim’s funeral will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home,’according to The SUN.

