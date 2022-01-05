Father of missing seven year old Harmony Montgomery is arrested for assaulting his daughter before her disappearance two years ago

The father of missing seven year old Harmony Montgomery has been arrested in New Hampshire on a slew of charges related to her disappearance two years ago, including assault and child endangerment, Your Content has learned.

Adam Montgomery, 31, the father of Harmony Montgomery, arrested on charges of assault, interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Manchester police say felony second-degree assault count stems from 2019 incident involving Harmony.

Harmony, now aged seven, has not been seen since November 2019.

Police say despite Montgomery’s arrest, the search for Harmony continues.

Cops on Sunday searched Montgomery’s former home in Manchester,’according to NBC8.

