The Federal Bureau of Investigation is still hunting 350 people involved in the deadly siege of the Capitol a year ago, Your Content has learned.

Agents are looking for 250 who assaulted police and another 100 tied to the riot.

They’re also still looking for a suspect who planted bombs near the DNC and RNC.

The unidentified person was caught on video, but wore a hoodie and a mask.

The government estimates that about 2,500 people took part in the Jan. 6 attack.

More than 700 people have been charged so far, with the longest sentence going to a man who sprayed officers with a fire extinguisher and threw it at them,’according to The Independent.

