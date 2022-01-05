Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    FBI is STILL hunting for 350 Capitol rioters one year later: Suspects include a man seen assaulting police with an electric rod and suspect who planted explosives at both DNC and RNC the night before the siege
    The Federal Bureau of Investigation is still hunting 350 people involved in the deadly siege of the Capitol a year ago, Your Content has learned.

    Agents are looking for 250 who assaulted police and another 100 tied to the riot.

    They’re also still looking for a suspect who planted bombs near the DNC and RNC.

    The unidentified person was caught on video, but wore a hoodie and a mask.

    The government estimates that about 2,500 people took part in the Jan. 6 attack.

    More than 700 people have been charged so far, with the longest sentence going to a man who sprayed officers with a fire extinguisher and threw it at them,’according to The Independent.

