Female 18 year Navy veteran takes over as commanding officer of the USS Constitution known as Old Ironsides for the first time in the warship’s 224 year history

A woman commander will take the helm of the USS Constitution for the first time in the 224-year history of the warship known as Old Ironsides, the Navy announced Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Commander Billie J. Farrell is scheduled to assume the role at an on-board ceremony in the ship, also known as Old Ironsides, on January 21.

Farrell will relieve Commander John Benda, who led the ship’s crew since Feb, 2020. She is from Kentucky, and graduated of the Naval Academy in 2004.

The Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat.

The Navy also announced on Tuesday that Captain Amy Bauernschmidt became the first woman to command a deployed US nuclear powered aircraft carrier,’according to NBC10.

