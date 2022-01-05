Female cop was ‘shot dead in cold blood with her own gun as she pleaded for her life’ Illinois prosecutors seek death penalty for man and woman arrested for her murder and for critically injuring her partner

A prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for two people charged with shooting dead a veteran Illinois police officer with her own weapon as she pleaded for her life on the ground and critically wounding her partner, who is now fighting for his life, Your Content has learned.

An Illinois prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris who are accused of injuring a police officer and killing another.

Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorizing a filing for the ultimate punishment under certain circumstances.

Sullivan and Harris are charged with shooting dead Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, on Wednesday and wounding her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, 27.

Rittimanic pleaded with the pair for her life before she was fatally shot.

According to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, her last words were ‘you don’t have to do this, please just go, please don’t please don’t,’according to NBC News.

