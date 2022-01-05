Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers will ask for a new trial after two jurors disclosed their history of sexual abuse during deliberations and helped convince other jury members to convict

Ghislaine Maxwell will ask for a new trial after two jurors came forward to reveal that they were victims of sexual abuse and that their experiences helped guide other jurors to convict, Your Content has learned.

Lawyers for Maxwell say they have ‘incontrovertible’ grounds for a mistrial.

Scotty David, a juror in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, was one of the 12 men and women who convicted Maxwell on five of the six counts of sex-trafficking.

Scotty revealed that he has a history of being sexually abused but said that it did not affect his ability to view Maxwell as innocent until proven guilty.

David spoke in an interview Tuesday when he was asked if he had revealed his own experience of sexual abuse in the juror questionnaire.

His immediate response was, ‘No they don’t ask your sexual abuse history. They didn’t ask it in the questionnaire’

But Question 48 in the 50-question document specifically asks if you have been a victim of sexual abuse.

In another interview given by David he said that he, ‘flew through’ the juror questionnaire.

The US Attorney General has requested an investigation into David,’according to ABC News.

