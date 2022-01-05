Is there anyone left? Top Kamala Harris aid confirms he is LEAVING to join the Congressional Black Caucus as staff exodus continues as her approval rating plummets to just 32%

Reports of a staff exodus from Vice President Kamala Harris’ office is coming to fruition at the start of 2022 as staffer Vince Evans prepares to take on a new role with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), Your Content has learned.

Vince Evans confirmed he is leaving Vice President Kamala Harris’ office to take on an executive director role with the Congressional Black Caucus.

Comes in the midst of a staff exodus from Harris’ office following several reports of a toxic work environment and ‘bully’ mentality from the Vice President.

Harris’ former chief spokesperson Symone Sanders left at the end of the 2021.

Ashley Etienne, Harris’ former communications director, left in November.

Peter Velz, currently director of press operations for Harris, has also told those in the vice president’s office that he plans to leave,’according to The Texas News Today.

