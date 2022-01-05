‘It’s the calm before the storm.’ Trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas and teammates set aside their differences to train for final home meet of the season following outcry over her record breaking feats

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and her UPenn teammates set aside their differences over the last week to train for their final home meet of the season behind a cloak of secrecy, Your Content has learned.

Lia Thomas, 22, and her UPenn teammates appeared on good terms on their trip to Stuart, Florida last week to train for their final NCAA home meet on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The transgender swimmer sparked controversy after smashing several records as a newly transitioned woman on the women’s team.

Thomas appeared to shrug off the discord as the swimmer and teammates at Sailfish Splash Waterpark which hosts NCAA training over the winter.

The UPenn athletes were escorted to and from their hotel by security and a female guard kept a close eye on the twice-daily sessions.

UPenn’s final home meet of the season at home with Yale and Dartmouth will take place behind closed doors January 8 after college officials announced that only handful of spectators were allowed, citing Covid fears.

- Advertisement -

The swim event is the first since Thomas blew away the competition and shattered two national women’s records last month at the Zippy International in Akron, Ohio.

Thomas previously competed on UPenn men’s swim team for three years as Will before transitioning in 2019,’according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]