Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
More

    ‘I’ve received so much hate’ Olympic gymnast Suni Lee reveals she’s been attacked by racist trolls for dating a black man after going public with USC football player beau on Instagram
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee says she has been subjected to vicious racist hate for choosing to date a black man just months after she fell victim to an anti Asian pepper spray attack, Your Content has learned.

    The gymnast confirmed she was in a relationship with USC football player Jaylin Smith on December 26 by sharing a few snaps of them cozying up to Instagram.

    - Advertisement -

    Although some fans were so happy for Sunisa, the Olympic gold medalist recently revealed she’s been facing a lot of backlash over the relationship.

    According to the athlete, some of her fellow Hmong Americans have taken issue with her dating a black man and have slammed the couple online.

    She said they ‘support her when it’s beneficial to them,’ but never ‘when it comes to her happiness’

    This comes just months after she revealed she was the victim of a racist attack where people sprayed her with pepper spray and called her ‘ching chong,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.