Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
More

    Melania Trump’s ex-Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham will appear before the January 6 committee TONIGHT behind closed doors after she quit during the Capitol riot
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Melania Trump’s ex-Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham will voluntarily meet behind closed doors Wednesday night with the House select committee on January 6, Your Content has learned.

    Melania Trump ‘s ex Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham will voluntarily meet behind closed doors Wednesday night with the January 6 committee.

    - Advertisement -

    Grisham, who also served as press secretary to former President Donald Trump , was the first high level aide to quit during the attack on the Capitol.

    She was motivated to resign after Melania Trump refused to send out a tweet condemning the violence.

    In her memoir, Grisham said Melania Trump was in the middle of a photoshoot, capturing some of the White House’s rugs, when the MAGA mob attacked.

    CNN reported Wednesday that Grisham talked at length with committee member, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, by phone.

    - Advertisement -

    Raskin convinced Grisham to speak before the whole committee, in a session that will occur on the eve of the anniversary of the deadly attack,’according to YAHOO.COM.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.