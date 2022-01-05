Melania Trump’s ex-Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham will appear before the January 6 committee TONIGHT behind closed doors after she quit during the Capitol riot

Melania Trump’s ex-Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham will voluntarily meet behind closed doors Wednesday night with the House select committee on January 6, Your Content has learned.

Melania Trump ‘s ex Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham will voluntarily meet behind closed doors Wednesday night with the January 6 committee.

- Advertisement -

Grisham, who also served as press secretary to former President Donald Trump , was the first high level aide to quit during the attack on the Capitol.

She was motivated to resign after Melania Trump refused to send out a tweet condemning the violence.

In her memoir, Grisham said Melania Trump was in the middle of a photoshoot, capturing some of the White House’s rugs, when the MAGA mob attacked.

CNN reported Wednesday that Grisham talked at length with committee member, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, by phone.

- Advertisement -

Raskin convinced Grisham to speak before the whole committee, in a session that will occur on the eve of the anniversary of the deadly attack,’according to YAHOO.COM.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]