Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    Mob Wives star Renee Graziano is arrested for DUI after crashing her car on Staten Island and is seen leaving criminal court after being charged
    Reality TV star Renee Graziano crashed her car Tuesday night into a parked vehicle on Staten Island and has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs, Your Content has learned.

    Mob Wives star Renee Graziano crashed her car Tuesday night on Staten Island.

    She has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs.

    The 52 year old, who has reportedly battled substance abuse and depression, told police she’d taken Adderall earlier in the day.

    She was allegedly incoherent, had watery eyes and slurred speech.

    Driving a 2020 Nissan Murano with New Jersey plates, Graziano struck an unoccupied 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

    She was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out, then transported to a local police precinct and charged with the misdemeanor crime,’according to PageSix.

