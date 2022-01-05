Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    NASCAR CANS sponsorship deal inspired by ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ chant due to its ‘derogatory euphemism’ after allegedly approving agreement
    A NASCAR sponsorship deal inspired by the anti-Joe Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant has been rejected after the auto racing circuit allegedly gave prior approval of the agreement, Your Content has learned.

    A NASCAR sponsorship deal inspired by the anti Joe Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant has been rejected after the racing circuit allegedly gave prior approval.

    According to Brandonbilt Motorsports, officials flip-flopped on the deal that would have seen team driver Brandon Brown racing a car sponsored by LGBcoin.

    ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became a euphemism for ‘f*** Joe Biden ‘ after a reporter mistook NASCAR fans’ profane chorus against Biden for pro-Brown chants.

    Brandonbilt Motorsports claims it got approval from NASCAR on December 26.

    A NASCAR source tells that Brandonbilt Sports was told during an in person meeting in November that no derogatory euphemisms are permitted,’according to Nation.IK.

