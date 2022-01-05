NASCAR CANS sponsorship deal inspired by ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ chant due to its ‘derogatory euphemism’ after allegedly approving agreement

A NASCAR sponsorship deal inspired by the anti-Joe Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant has been rejected after the auto racing circuit allegedly gave prior approval of the agreement, Your Content has learned.
According to Brandonbilt Motorsports, officials flip-flopped on the deal that would have seen team driver Brandon Brown racing a car sponsored by LGBcoin.
‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became a euphemism for ‘f*** Joe Biden ‘ after a reporter mistook NASCAR fans’ profane chorus against Biden for pro-Brown chants.
Brandonbilt Motorsports claims it got approval from NASCAR on December 26.
A NASCAR source tells that Brandonbilt Sports was told during an in person meeting in November that no derogatory euphemisms are permitted,’according to Nation.IK.
