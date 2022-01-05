Novak Djokovic is under police guard in Melbourne airport isolation room, his father reveals, as he faces being booted out of Australia after anti vax tennis star’s team bungled visa application allowing him to compete in Open

Novak Djokovic is being held in a guarded isolation room at Melbourne airport after officials discovered the tennis star’s team bungled his visa application to play in the Australian Open without being vaccinated, Your Content has learned.

Djokovic, 34, landed at Melbourne Airport on an Emirates flight from Dubai at around 11.15pm.

He has been placed in an isolation room with two guards stationed outside amid the ongoing dispute.

He arrived just hours after PM Scott Morrison threatened to send the Serb back ‘on the next plane home’

Australians reacted furiously after Victoria state government and Tennis Australia granted vaccine exemption.

But in a last minute twist, Djokovic has been snagged at customs after his team filed for the wrong sort of visa.

While Djokovic was granted a medical exemption by health panels, approval for the visa is a separate process.

Border Force said visa which he tried to enter with does not allow medical exemptions for being unvaccinated.

It is not clear what course of action remains open to the athlete.

Similar disputes have seen travellers detained at airport before being sent on a flight back to country of origin.

The federal agents asked the Victoria government if they were willing to support the visa but they refused.

Victoria minister Jaala Pulford sent tweet saying it was ‘a matter for federal government and doctors,’according to 7News.com.

