Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    One month old baby is orphaned after his Florida sheriff deputy parents BOTH kill themselves Mother committed suicide day after her partner was removed from life support
    Two Florida sheriff’s deputies who were in a relationship have died by suicide just days apart last week, leaving their newborn son an orphan, Your Content has learned.

    St Lucie County Sheriff’s deputies Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco died as a result of suicides just days apart.

    Osteen, a retired Marine, attempted to take his life on New Year’s Eve and was taken off life support two days later.

    Pacheco, who welcomed couple’s son in November, took her own life after Osteen’s death,’according to Nation.IK.

