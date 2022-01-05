Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    Prestigious Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers for failing to get COVID vaccine Healthcare system says it is losing around 1% of employees who failed to get the jab
    By Your Content Staff
    The prestigious Mayo Clinic fired 700 employees who refused to comply with the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine policy, Your Content has learned.

    The Mayo Clinic fired 700 employers who refused to comply with the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine policy.

    Employees who were informed of the mandate in July had until Monday to either get their first shot or obtain a medical or religious exemption.

    Approximately 99 percent of the Mayo Clinic workforce complied.

    The hospital’s mandate has faced scrutiny with 38 lawmakers having written a letter to the clinic protesting the decision.

    However, some people including current hospital employees have issued support for the mandate, saying it is in the best interests of workers and patients ,’according to CBS47.

