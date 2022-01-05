Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    Psaki insists the CDC follows the 'science and data' after the Chicago teachers union sent 400,000 children home and amid shifting isolation guidelines
    White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, arguing the agency is led by science amid confusion over their latest COVID protocols, Your Content has learned.

    'The CDC is absolutely led by data and science,' Psaki said.

    ‘The CDC is absolutely led by data and science,’ Psaki said.

    The agency recently shortened the isolation period after a positive COVID result from 10 days to five days but didn’t require additional testing.

    The issue came to a head when the Chicago Teachers Union voted to refuse in person teaching because of the rising COVID cases schools were canceled.

    It’s the latest in an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols.

    It’s embroiled President Joe Biden’s administration who is pushing for schools to stay open but is strongly allied with teachers unions,’according to The Daily Mail.

