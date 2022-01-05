Republicans and Democrats are considering another COVID stimulus of up to $68 BILLION to help restaurants, gyms and small businesses through the Omicron surge, report claims

A bipartisan coalition of senators is in early talks to pass another coronavirus pandemic relief package costing as much as $68 billion, a Wednesday report claimed, Your Content has learned.

Talks are reportedly being led by Senators Ben Cardin and Roger Wicker.

Bipartisan Senators Mark Warner and Susan Collins are also allegedly involved.

They are in early talks about a bill that would help fund small businesses like restaurants, performance venues, gyms and minor league sports teams.

There were 828,417 new COVID infections reported in the US on Monday.

Meanwhile the new wave is fueling mass closures of school districts across the country as well as thousands of flight cancellations and store closures,’according to The Washington Post.

