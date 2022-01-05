Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    Rob a bank with a gun in NYC and get just one year in jail! Disbelief at woke Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg as he downgrades serious crime like burglary, carrying a weapon and drug dealing to avoid putting criminals behind bars
    George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was greeted with growing backlash over his shockingly soft stance on crime that the progressive prosecutor revealed on Monday, less than 48 hours after new Mayor Eric Adams took office, Your Content has learned.

    Alvin Bragg released a memo on Monday telling prosecutors to use prison as a ‘last resort’

    He told them to downgrade some armed robberies to petit larceny cases, and said he would no longer prosecute misdemeanor drugs charges or prostitution.

    NYPD unions say he is emboldening criminals, who are already running rampant.

    NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy called it ‘pure insanity’ and Curtis Sliwa, the defeated Republican candidate said it’s now ‘open season on crime’

    He slammed new Mayor Eric Adams who vowed to be tough on crime, but who is now endorsing Bragg.

    ‘Beware of Eric Adams who says one thing and then immediately embraces the guy who is advertising ‘come to the borough of Manhattan and commit crime’,’according to The New York Post.

