Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tells his National Guard Biden is NOT their ‘commander in chief’ as he sues the White House over ‘unconstitutional’ military vaccine mandate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sued President Biden over the administration’s military vaccine mandate, citing the governor’s authority ‘as Commander in Chief and on Texas’s sovereignty.’, Your Content has learned.

Suit says 40 per cent of Texas Guard are refusing to get the vaccine.

Suit cites Abbott’s authority as commander in chief of the guard.

State Guard forces become federalized when called up by the president.

They must be prepared for rapid deployments and longer term deployments.

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled against a similar effort late last month,’according to The Military.com.

