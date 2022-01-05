Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    ‘The US is better off with fewer Asians’ Outrage as University of Pennsylvania law professor says America should clampdown on ‘elite’ Asian immigration because most ‘support Dems and don’t believe in liberty’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A tenured professor at the University of Pennsylvania has come under fire for saying that ‘the US is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration, Your Content has learned.

    Tenured law professor Amy Wax has come under fire for making racist comments during an online interview with a fellow academic.

    ‘The US is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration,’ Wax said in a December interview with Brown University’s Glenn Loury, an African-American.

    ‘It’s just harder to assimilate those people or to have confidence that our way of life will continue if we bring a lot of people in who are not familiar,’ she went on.

    These are not original ideas on the [political] right,’ the educator asserted.

    The off color comment came during a conversation between the two academics concerning US immigration.

    Wax has faced backlash for similar comments in the past, saying the US is better off with ‘fewer nonwhites’ in 2019 and disparaging black students in 2018.

    Penn Law School Dean Theodore Ruger called Wax’s comments ‘anti intellectual’ and ‘racist’ but as of Tuesday, she is currently still employed by the school,’according to INSIDER.

