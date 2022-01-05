Trump mysteriously CANCELS his January 6 press conference at Mar a Lago because of the ‘total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee’ and the ‘fake news media’ and will share his views at Arizona rally

Former President Donald Trump mysteriously canceled his January 6 Mar a Lago press conference, sending out a statement Tuesday night that he would be discussing ‘those topics’ instead at his January 15 Arizona rally, Your Content has learned.

He sent out a statement Tuesday night saying he would be discussing ‘those topics’ instead at his January 15 Arizona rally.

Trump blamed the ‘total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media,’according to The Daily Advent.

