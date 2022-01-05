Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
More

    Two explosive laden drones are shot down over US base in Iraq – a day after similar devices with ‘Soleimani’s revenge’ written on their wings were intercepted over Baghdad
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two explosive laden drones heading for a base housing US troops in Iraq have been shot down a day after similar devices with ‘Soleimani’s revenge’ written on their wings were intercepted over Baghdad, Your Content has learned.

    It is the second attack this week as Iran marks anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

    - Advertisement -

    On Monday, two armed drones were shot down en-route to US housing facility.

    No group claimed responsibility for the Monday attack, although one of the wings of the drones had the words ‘Soleimani’s revenge’ painted on it,’according to FEEDLILY.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.