Two explosive laden drones are shot down over US base in Iraq – a day after similar devices with ‘Soleimani’s revenge’ written on their wings were intercepted over Baghdad

Two explosive laden drones heading for a base housing US troops in Iraq have been shot down a day after similar devices with ‘Soleimani’s revenge’ written on their wings were intercepted over Baghdad, Your Content has learned.

It is the second attack this week as Iran marks anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, two armed drones were shot down en-route to US housing facility.

No group claimed responsibility for the Monday attack, although one of the wings of the drones had the words ‘Soleimani’s revenge’ painted on it,’according to FEEDLILY.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]