    Venmo, PayPal and Cash App will now have to report transactions totaling more than $600 to the IRS as Biden plans to ramp up financial enforcement
    President Biden’s IRS is cracking down on payments made through third-party apps, requiring platforms like Venmo, PayPal and Cash App to report transactions if they exceed $600 in one year, Your Content has learned.

    The new reporting requirement will ensure that small businesses that receive payments through those apps are paying their fair share in taxes on them.

    Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, third-party payment processors were required to report such transactions.

    The changes will be included during the 2022 tax season.

    The payment apps were previously required to send users 1099-K forms if their gross income exceeded $20,000 or had more than 200 transactions per year,’according to FOX29.

