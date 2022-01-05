Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    Yale bans students from eating OUTDOORS at local restaurants for spring semester to try and cut COVID despite Johns Hopkins professor insisting they are the lowest risk group
    Yale University has banned its students eating outdoors at local restaurants for this upcoming spring semester, despite a leading scientist saying students are the lowest risk group for serious COVID side effects, Your Content has learned.

    The university which has 58 percent of students living in on campus housing made the announcement in an email Tuesday afternoon.

    Students are being told to return to campus between January 14 and February 4 and they have to quarantine until the results of a COVID-19 test.

    The campus is on a quarantine until February 7 and is banning students from eating at local restaurants, even outdoors, and even visiting businesses.

    Dining is recommended to be grab and go ‘until public health conditions improve,’ the school said,’according to Yale University.

