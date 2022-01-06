Antonio Brown posts text exchanges ‘with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero’ on Twitter: Embattled receiver claims team knew he was too injured to play BEFORE his wild exit from Jets game

Antonio Brown’s messy exit from Tampa continued Thursday morning as the embattled wide receiver posted a pair of text message exchanges on Twitter: one, purportedly, with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and another he claims was with Tom Brady’s longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero, Your Content has learned.

Brown has been under fire since his bizarre departure in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After an argument with Arians and heated discussions with teammates, Brown bolted from the sidelines and removed his jersey before jogging off the field.

The 33-year-old Brown has insisted that he was cut by Arians on the sideline when he refused to re-enter Sunday’s game due to a lingering ankle problem.

On Thursday, Brown shared a text exchange, which ostensibly shows him informing Arians about his ankle injury on December 30.

Buccaneers spokespeople did not immediately respond request to confirm that it was, indeed, Arians who sent that text to Brown.

Brown was on the Bucs’ injury report with an ankle issue prior to Sunday’s game.

In a since deleted post, Brown also shared a purported exchange between himself and Guerrero, Tom Brady’s longtime trainer and business partner.

It’s unclear why Brown shared that exchange, but the receiver appears to be upset about his dealings with Guerrero, whom he claims still owes him money,‘according to Around The World News.

