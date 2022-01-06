Biden tears into Trump for watching TV on January 6 and doing nothing while mob erected gallows to hang Mike Pence, says he created a ‘web of lies’ and mocks his ‘bruised ego mattering more to him than Democracy’

President Joe Biden blasted former President Donald Trump for spreading a ‘web of lies’ and sitting idly by as his supporters attacked the Capitol Building one year ago on Thursday, Your Content has learned.

President Joe Biden will call out Donald Trump as the ‘singular responsibility’ behind the January 6th MAGA riot in his speech on Thursday.

He will warn Americans that democracy remains at risk.

Biden: ‘And so at this moment we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be. Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?’

Biden and VP Harris will speak in Capitol to mark one-year anniversary.

Biden will hold Trump responsible for the ‘chaos and carnage’ of that day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Biden will discuss the ‘singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw,’ Psaki said.

She also went after Republicans.

‘What you’ll hear the president talking about tomorrow is the fact that you don’t just love your country when you win,’according to The Washington Post.

