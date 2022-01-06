Thursday, January 6, 2022
    Classes for Chicago's 350,000 children are canceled AGAIN and remote learning may not start until Monday Teachers say they won't return until kids are FORCED to take COVID tests even if parents haven't given consent
    Chicago Public Schools remained closed on Thursday and lessons may not resume for its 350,000 students until Monday after the teachers’ union and city failed to come to an agreement on additional COVID-19 policies, Your Content has learned.

    Chicago Public Schools remained closed for a second day during what city and school officials called an ‘illegal strike’ by the Chicago Teachers Union.

    The CTU has called on the city to force all students to take COVID tests before returning to school on Monday.

    It also asked for schools to go remote if 20 per cent of staff was in quarantine.

    The demands go beyond what the larger New York City and Los Angeles school districts have implemented to combat the Omicron variant.

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and school leaders have disavowed the strike and implemented additional safety measures, which the CTU said was not enough.

    ‘They chose an illegal, unilateral action that throws the whole system into chaos and makes us a laughingstock all across the country,’ Lightfoot said,‘according to DOTHAN EAGLE.

