Thursday, January 6, 2022
    Colorado family who salvaged a few personal items before escaping the Marshall fire has their SUV with their meager belongings stolen from outside their hotel room
    A Colorado family lost everything twice in the span of a week after the few personal items they had salvaged from their home before escaping the Marshall fire were stolen by a heartless thief who swiped their SUV, Your Content has learned.

    Nikki and Ryan Fazio and their children, 5 and 7, lost everything twice in a week.

    They were at lunch when they heard about the evacuation notice issued for their Rock Creek neighborhood and immediately rushed to their home.

    They packed boxes and two bins with the pictures inside their 2002 red Denali SUV and headed to a hotel, where they found refuge amid the heartache.

    But on Tuesday, they were stripped of their remaining possessions when someone stole their SUV parked outside a Hampton Inn in Westminster.

    ‘I honestly don’t care about the car, even after losing everything, I just want to have some memories to give the kids,’ Nikki Fazio sobbed,‘according to The New York Times.

