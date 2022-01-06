Cops are hunting Tennessee man, 23, for murder of rapper Young Dolph six weeks after the singer was gunned down inside a Memphis cookie shop

Police in Tennessee have issued an arrest warrant for a 23 year old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in November, in his hometown of Memphis, Your Content has learned.

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was gunned down in broad daylight at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis, his hometown, on Nov. 17.

On Wednesday law enforcement named a 23 year old aspiring rapper as the main suspect in the shooting.

Justin Johnson is wanted for first degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder, and theft of property $10-60,000.

Officers in Tennessee said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous, and a $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest,’according to The Daily Advent.

