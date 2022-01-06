Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022
More

    Cops are hunting Tennessee man, 23, for murder of rapper Young Dolph six weeks after the singer was gunned down inside a Memphis cookie shop
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Police in Tennessee have issued an arrest warrant for a 23 year old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in November, in his hometown of Memphis, Your Content has learned.

    Young Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was gunned down in broad daylight at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis, his hometown, on Nov. 17.

    - Advertisement -

    On Wednesday law enforcement named a 23 year old aspiring rapper as the main suspect in the shooting.

    Justin Johnson is wanted for first degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder, and theft of property $10-60,000.

    Officers in Tennessee said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous, and a $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.