Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022
More

    Ex-aide, 33, who accused ex-NY Gov. Cuomo of groping her slams Albany DA for NOT charging him and says she has been ‘revictimized with the failure to prosecute a serial sexual abuser’
    E

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The first Andrew Cuomo accuser to take her sexual assault allegations to police is lashing out after a New York district attorney dropped the case, saying the experience ‘revictimized her’ and that the justice system ‘needs to do better, Your Content has learned.

    Brittany Commisso, 33, was the first woman to take sexual assault allegations against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo to police.

    - Advertisement -

    Commisso previously claimed Cuomo pulled her in close to give her a hug, reached under her blouse and then fondled her inside the Executive Mansion.

    The disgraced politician was set to be arraigned Friday on a Class A misdemeanor of forcible touching, but prosecutors dropped the case Tuesday.

    Commisso said the decision not to prosecute left her feeling revictimized.

    She said the outcome ‘sadly highlights the reason victims are afraid to come forward, especially against people in power’

    - Advertisement -

    Fellow Cuomo accusers Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis said through their attorney that while disappointed in the outcome, they were not surprised,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.