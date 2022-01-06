Ex-aide, 33, who accused ex-NY Gov. Cuomo of groping her slams Albany DA for NOT charging him and says she has been ‘revictimized with the failure to prosecute a serial sexual abuser’

The first Andrew Cuomo accuser to take her sexual assault allegations to police is lashing out after a New York district attorney dropped the case, saying the experience ‘revictimized her’ and that the justice system ‘needs to do better, Your Content has learned.

Brittany Commisso, 33, was the first woman to take sexual assault allegations against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo to police.

Commisso previously claimed Cuomo pulled her in close to give her a hug, reached under her blouse and then fondled her inside the Executive Mansion.

The disgraced politician was set to be arraigned Friday on a Class A misdemeanor of forcible touching, but prosecutors dropped the case Tuesday.

Commisso said the decision not to prosecute left her feeling revictimized.

She said the outcome ‘sadly highlights the reason victims are afraid to come forward, especially against people in power’

Fellow Cuomo accusers Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis said through their attorney that while disappointed in the outcome, they were not surprised,’according to The New York Post.

