FBI arrest Simon & Schuster employee at JFK for stealing HUNDREDS of manuscripts by famous authors Margaret Atwood and Ethan Hawke to use their ideas for his own books after six year hunt for literary thief dubbed ‘The Spine Collector’

An Italian man working as a low level rights coordinator for Simon & Schuster in the UK has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of stealing hundreds of unpublished manuscripts by famous authors by impersonating well known editors and agents over email in the hope of using their ideas for his own books, Your Content has learned.

Filippo Bernardini, 29, was arrested on Wednesday at JFK Airport in New York.

He works for Simon & Schuster in London as a low-level rights coordinator.

Prosecutors say he has been impersonating publishing execs since 2016 to steal unpublished manuscripts.

The scam has stumped the publishing world for years and the mystery thief has been known as ‘The Spine Collector’

Bernardini never sold the books he wanted to use the ideas for his own masterpiece, according to prosecutors.

He would use fake email addresses, changing one letter in the address, to dupe the agents then he would vanish.

On LinkedIn, he admits to being ‘obsessed with the written word’

Simon & Schuster said it had no knowledge of his involvement in the scam.

Bernardini, an Italian citizen, is due in court in Manhattan on Thursday.

He faces 20 years behind bars for aggravated identity theft and wire fraud,’according to The Times.

—

