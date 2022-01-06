Thursday, January 6, 2022
    Feeding the 500: Maryland bakery truck driver goes viral after handing out loaves of bread to snowed in motorists on two mile stretch of Virginia’s I-95 during snowstorm
    By Your Content Staff
    A devout Maryland bakery truck driver answered the prayers of hundreds of starving drivers by handing out loaves of bread to those trapped on a snow clogged Virginia highway, Your Content has learned.

    Ron Hill, of Harford County, was inside his Schmidt Baking Company truck praying and thinking about the exhaustion motorists were enduring.

    He was approached by Casey Holihan, who with her husband John was stranded just behind Hill’s truck and had called the company’s customer service.

    Twenty minutes later, H&S co-owner and retail distributor of Schmidt Baking Company, Chuck Paterakis, asked Holihan to hand the phone to Hill.

    Paterakis then ordered Hill to give as many loaves of bread as it was needed to the starving and frustrated motorists.

    ‘It was the best loaf of bread I have ever eaten in my entire life,’ said Holihan. ‘We can’t stop raving about the humanity of everybody’

    ‘When we said it was free, some of them were almost moved to tears. They were just so relieved,’ Holihan said about the exhausted motorists,‘according to USMail24.

