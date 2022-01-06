Four people are found dead and covered in bites after spate of terrifying PIRANHA attacks in Paraguay

The bodies of four swimmers have been found mauled by piranhas in a spate of attacks that has sent shockwaves throughout South America, Your Content has learned.

Bodies of four people found mauled by piranhas.

The remains of the latest two swimmers were recovered from the River Paraguay.

It is thought that one of the victims was attacked by the fish after a heart attack.

Two other people were found dead covered in piranha bites in Tebicuary river,‘according to The New York Post.

