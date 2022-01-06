Free and easy! Moment ‘dangerous’ murder suspect walks out of his cell and escapes after storm knocked out jail computers and unlocked his door!

Thursday, January 6, 2022
    Security video captured the moment a murder suspect described by authorities in Georgia as ‘dangerous’ escaped from a county jail after a cell door malfunctioned and was apparently left unlocked by staff, Your Content has learned.

    Kevin Wilson, 32, escaped from Effingham County jail in Georgia on Monday.

    Wilson charged with multiple counts of murder and assault in May 2020 shooting death of Vincent Smalls Jr in Savannah.

    Wilson had been in jail since October 2020, when he was picked up on unrelated charges stemming from traffic stop and police chase.

    Effingham County sheriff says a Sunday storm knocked out jail’s computers, which unlocked cell doors, and Wilson’s door was never locked back up.

    Wilson managed to access an unsecured area and escape, as seen in security video; he may have had an accomplice who then picked him up.

    US Marshals are helping local authorities to track down escapee, who is considered dangerous,‘according to The Daily Mail.

