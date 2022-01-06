Grammys are POSTPONED indefinitely because of surging COVID cases hours after US saw 870,000 new infections, even though deaths remain low

This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony has been postponed out of an abundance of caution after the US records 869,187 COVID cases on Tuesday, even though virus deaths remain relatively low, Your Content has learned.

The Recording Academy and CBS confirmed that the 64th Annual Awards ceremony would be ‘postponed’ due to rising COVID cases.

The announcement comes one day after the US recorded 869,187 new cases.

However, deaths remain relatively low, with 2,384 new deaths on Tuesday, a decline of 13 percent from week-ago levels on a rolling average basis.

On Monday America became the first country in the world to record more than one million COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

This year’s ceremony was originally scheduled to be an in-person event on Monday, January 31 held at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

Last year’s Grammys ceremony date was postponed from January 31, 2021 to March 14, 2021 due to covid related concerns,‘according to ABC13.

