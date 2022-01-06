‘His problem is I’m not vaccinated’ Aaron Rodgers hits back at journalist who refused to vote for him as MVP and branded the Green Bay QB ‘the biggest jerk in the league’ for misleading the public by ‘lying’ about being jabbed and missing a game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has lashed out at MVP voter Hub Arkush who publicly criticized him and branded him a ‘jerk’ for missing a game after his ‘misleading’ claims of being ‘immunized’ against Covid-19, Your Content has learned.
In August 2021 Aaron Rodgers claimed he was ‘immunized’ against coronavirus.
Three months later he tested positive and missed Green Bay Packers action.
The Packers lost 13-7 to Kansas City Chiefs without their talisman available.
The 38 year old has since become embroiled in a row with reporter Hub Arkush.
MVP voter Arkush branded Rodgers ‘a jerk’ and said he would not vote for him.
Rodgers defends his stance and says the ill feeling isn’t related to his football.
Arkush has since apologised for his words in a lengthy column posting,‘according to VIGOUR Times.
—
Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]