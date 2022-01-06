January 6 committee is considering televised prime time ‘Watergate style’ hearings to make it a ‘daily spectacle’ and wants to speak to Mike Pence directly Dems ramp up probe for anniversary after revealing Hannity’s texts to Meadows

Democrats are ramping up their probe of the January 6th insurrection ahead of Thursday’s one-year anniversary, considering ‘Watergate style’ prime time hearings with a bold faced witness wish list that includes Mike Pence and Sean Hannity, Your Content has learned.

They are considering ‘Watergate style’ prime-time hearings with a bold-faced witness wish list that includes Mike Pence and Sean Hannity.

Those prime time hearings could occur in late March or early April.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a day long slate of events planned for the one year anniversary of the MAGA riot on Thursday.

Republicans, who have not revealed their plans for how they will mark the day, accused Democrats of grandstanding.

‘I think they will try to politicize the event,’ Republican Senator John Thune said.

