Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022
More

    Kamala Harris compares January 6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, calls America the ‘greatest and oldest democracy in the world’ and criticizes ‘extremists assaulting’ the country’s ‘ideals’
    K

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Vice President Kamala Harris compared January 6 to the 9/11 attack that killed almost 3,000 Americans and the assault on Pearl Harbor in 1941 in her speech at the Capitol on Thursday, Your Content has learned.

    ‘Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were and what they were doing’

    - Advertisement -

    In the 9/11 terrorist attack, 2,977 people were killed. In the Pearl Harbor bombing, 2,403 Americans lost their lives.

    ‘Kamala compared Jan6 to the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Twin Towers. Fear baiting and truth twisting at its finest,’ GOP Rep. Andy Biggs wrote on Twitter.

    Harris called the Trump supporters who breached the Capitola a ‘radical faction that may be newly resurgent, but whose roots run old and deep’

    Vice president also made a push for voting rights legislation,‘according to YAHOO!.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.