Kamala Harris compares January 6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, calls America the ‘greatest and oldest democracy in the world’ and criticizes ‘extremists assaulting’ the country’s ‘ideals’

Vice President Kamala Harris compared January 6 to the 9/11 attack that killed almost 3,000 Americans and the assault on Pearl Harbor in 1941 in her speech at the Capitol on Thursday

‘Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were and what they were doing’

In the 9/11 terrorist attack, 2,977 people were killed. In the Pearl Harbor bombing, 2,403 Americans lost their lives.

‘Kamala compared Jan6 to the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Twin Towers. Fear baiting and truth twisting at its finest,’ GOP Rep. Andy Biggs wrote on Twitter.

Harris called the Trump supporters who breached the Capitola a ‘radical faction that may be newly resurgent, but whose roots run old and deep’

Vice president also made a push for voting rights legislation

