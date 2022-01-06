Thursday, January 6, 2022
    Liz and Dick Cheney stand ALONE as the only two Republicans in the chamber during Nancy Pelosi’s moment of silence Former VP tears into GOP leaders for their response to Jan. 6th and kicking his daughter out
    GOP Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, former vice president Dick, were the only two Republicans standing in the House chamber when Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a moment of silence on the first anniversary of January 6, Your Content has learned.

    Pelosi organized a moment of silence in the chamber as part of the Jan. 6th commemorations.

    GOP Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, former vice president Dick, were the only Republicans in attendance.

    The 80 year old Cheney then tore into the leadership of his own party and said he doesn’t recognize it.

    ‘It’s not leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for ten years,’ he told reporters.

    He tore into Republicans for how they handled the January 6 aftermath and not protecting the constitution.

    House moment of silence came after Biden blamed Trump for January 6 and mocked his ‘bruised ego’

    The president accused the president and his supporters of ‘holding a throat to the dagger of democracy’

    Trump released three furious statements in response and called Biden’s speech ‘political theater,‘according to PEOPLE.

    according to PEOPLE.

