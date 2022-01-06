Thursday, January 6, 2022
    Man, 34, shoots his Navy veteran girlfriend, 29, and her eight year old son dead before turning the gun on himself in murder suicide in their Alabama home
    An Alabama mother and her eight year old son were shot dead in what authorities are calling a suspected double murder-suicide that was allegedly carried out by the woman’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute overnight, Your Content has learned.

    Darrin Patton Jr, 34, is suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Derika McGhee, 29, and her son, Aiden, 8, before turning gun on himself.

    Double murder-suicide took place at family’s home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during domestic dispute early Thursday.

    Two adults and child were all found dead at the home by SWAT officers.

    McGhee was a US Navy veteran who worked as a medical assistant at a VA facility in Tuscaloosa,‘according to USMail24.

